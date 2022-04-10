2 Injured in Shooting at Deep Ellum Bar: Dallas Police

Two people are injured after a shooting at a Deep Ellum bar on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 2800 Elm Street shortly after 1 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in this shooting. He was described as wearing a red shirt, red shorts with a white Nike swoosh, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Orlandus Bronner at 214-671-3631 or orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com.