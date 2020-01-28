2 Juveniles Charged With Felony for Property Damage at Carroll High School

Authorities have identified two of three juveniles accused of vandalizing property at Carroll High School in Southlake, police say.

The property, which was damaged Jan. 13, included graffiti that featured "inapproriate language, profanity and racial slurs," and "vulgar words and images," Carroll ISD said.

The damage was estimated at more than $40,000, Southlake police said, and included school buses, maintenance equipment, a scoreboard and support facilities, all on the campus of Carroll High School.

Based on the cost of the damage, the offense is elevated to a third-degree felony, police said.

Police did not release any information about a third person they were working to identify. Because the two people charged were juveniles, police said they could not release any further information.