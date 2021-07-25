2 Injured in Shootings at Southeast Dallas Apartment Complex

Police are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred at a Southeast Dallas apartment complex on Saturday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the Crawford Park Apartments complex, located at 1180 North Masters Drive, at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two boys who were suffering from non-life threatening wounds.

Both victims were transported to an an area hospital, police said.

According to police, the two shootings were related.

Police said this incident is still currently under investigation.