2 Injured in Fort Worth Crash That Ends on Top of Parked Cars

Two people are injured and property is damaged after a car landed on top of several parked vehicles during a Fort Worth crash on Tuesday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred when a car was speeding near 6036 Brentwood Stair Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed through an apartment fence, and landed upside down on several parked cars in the parking lot.

One of the wheels flew off of the vehicle during the crash and smashed through the first floor balcony wall of the apartment, police said.

According to police, both occupants inside the vehicle were transported to an area hospital.

Police said the male driver was responsive following the crash while the female passenger was non-responsive.

