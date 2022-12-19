Irving

2 in Custody After Gunfire Reported at Irving Nimitz High School

Christmas break is scheduled to begin later this week

By NBCDFW Staff

Two people were taken into custody outside Irving Nimitz High School on Monday afternoon after at least one gunshot was reported.

Irving Police said someone pulled out a gun during a fight in the parking lot and fired the shot.

The school was placed on lockdown and police were called.

Irving Police said a vehicle was stopped and two people were taken into custody. No further details were given about the two people detained, including their ages or whether they were students at the school.

No injuries were reported.

Police said students would be released at the regular time on Monday and that they plan to have extra personnel on campus for the remainder of the day.

According to the district's online calendar, early dismissal was planned for Tuesday and Wednesday with Christmas break beginning on Thursday.

