2 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Irving: Police

According to police, Jose Reyes shot his wife, Miriam, before shooting himself

By Hannah Jones

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Irving on Monday, police say.

According to the Irving Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of Piedmont Street at about 6:45 a.m.

Police said Jose Luis Reyes shot his wife, Miriam Delilah Reyes, before shooting himself.

Two of the couple's sons, ages 17 and 20, were inside the home at the time, police said.

According to Irving police, the husband and wife were having marital problems, but no domestic violence incidents or offenses were reported to police.

