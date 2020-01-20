2 Dead After Crash in Forney

Two people were killed after two vehicles collided Monday morning in Forney, authorities say.

It happened about 10:51 a.m. along the eastbound U.S. 80 service road at the Gateway Boulevard bridge.

According to police, a vehicle heading east on the service road ran through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle that had been heading north on Gateway Boulevard.

A police statement said two people were confirmed to have died in the crash. Their identities will be released after next of kin are notified, the statement read.

One other person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Forney police at 972-564-7607 or Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.