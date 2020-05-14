2 Dallas Police Officers, 2 Women Injured in Crash on I35E

Two police officers and two women are injured after a crash on I35E in Dallas Thursday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a major accident at southbound Interstate 35 East at the Marvin D. Love Freeway split at approximately 3:55 a.m.

Police said officers shut off the freeway in response to the accident.

While officers were at the scene, a woman was drove southbound on I35E and failed to move over for the marked squad cars. The woman, 21-year-old Dominica Lopez, crashed into one of the police vehicles, causing it to rotate and hit two officers, police said.

According to police, Lopez had two passengers in her vehicle at the time of the crash. The passengers, both 21-year-old females, were injured and transported to Methodist Central for treatment.

The passenger sitting in the back left of Lopez's vehicle suffered a broken nose, and the passenger in front right suffered a broken arm.

Both Dallas police officers were also transported to Methodist Central with apparent minor injuries, police said.

According to police, Lopez was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest for intoxication assault.

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident, police said.