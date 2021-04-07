2 Children Riding on Backhoe Runover and Killed, 3 Others Injured, Man Arrested

A Crowley man is facing several charges after two children fell off of a backhoe and were fatally run over in a rural Roanoke neighborhood Saturday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 40-year-old Vijender Chauhan was giving multiple children and adults a ride on a John Deere backhoe along the 1600 block of Chapel Hill Court in Denton County at about 7:30 p.m.

The DPS said while the backhoe was in motion Chauhan somehow caused the movable parts of the tractor to dump the occupants riding in the front bucket into the roadway and that two children, ages 7 and 11, were run over and killed.

In addition to the two children who died at the scene, two other children suffered injuries and were hospitalized along with an adult.

Police have not revealed any relationships between the driver and victims.

NBC 5 News

Chauhan, who was not injured in the incident, was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail where he is being held on $280,000 bond. Chauhan faces two charges of manslaughter and three charges of endangering a child along with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It's not clear if Chauhan has obtained an attorney.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and no further details have been released.