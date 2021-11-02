2 Charged With Animal Cruelty After 18 Dogs Removed in Separate Cases: SPCA of Texas

Two people were charged with animal cruelty in separate instances dating back to the summer after 18 dogs were removed from residences in Van Zandt County, according to the SPCA of Texas.

The SPCA said it removed 12 "Chihuahua-type" dogs on June 14 from a residence where ammonia levels reached more than 200 parts per million. The dogs suffered from dehydration, malnourishment, and parasite infestation, among other health problems.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Richard Stevenson was arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the SPCA.

In the second Van Zandt County rescue, the SPCA said it removed six dogs from a residence where they had been abandoned and were living in "poor conditions" with no access to food or water. The dogs in the second instance also suffered from multiple health conditions.

Tammy Tucker was also arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, the SPCA said.

The SPCA of Texas noted it has a team of animal cruelty investigators who are authorized to investigate, file charges and make arrests in cases of animal cruelty.

Both Stevenson and Tucker will be arraigned and go to trial, according to the SPCA.