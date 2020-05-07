2 Arrested in South Dallas Shooting Incident, Drugs Found Inside Vehicle

Two people involved in a shooting incident are in custody after Dallas police found drugs and a gun in their possession early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred when officers responded to a 911 call at Dallas apartment complex.

While officers responded to the call, white sedan drove outside the apartment complex and fired gunshots into the air.

The driver of the white sedan noticed a Dallas Police Department squad car at the entrance of the apartment complex and fled onto the highway.

The Dallas Police Department's helicopter followed the vehicle onto the 3800 block of Utah Avenue.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the white sedan. They found drugs inside the vehicle and an Uzi submachine gun on the curb nearby.

Police apprehended the two suspects inside the vehicle.

A second Dallas Police Department unit went to the apartment complex where rounds were fired. According to police, the officers believe the suspects shot up in the air.