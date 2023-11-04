2 arrested after fight leads to shooting near Texas Rangers victory parade

Two people were arrested after an argument between two groups led to shots being fired near the Texas Rangers World Series Victory Parade Friday afternoon.

According to the Arlington Police Department, 37-year-old Tommy Phonthalangsy is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon.

Tiffany Keovilavong, 30, who police said was also involved in the incident, was taken into custody after they learned she had outstanding arrest warrants.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Sanford Street. APD said officers responded to a parking lot in the area after receiving reports of shots being fired.

According to the police, there was a heated argument between the occupants of two different vehicles. The argument may have started because one of the cars tried to reverse out of a parking space but couldn't do so as the other vehicle was blocking its way.

Multiple people then got out of both vehicles and started brawling. During the fight, Phonthalangsy allegedly pulled out a gun and fired into the air.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fight and the shooting.

Phonthalangsy was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on his charges. Authorities said he has prior felony convictions, meaning he is legally barred from having a firearm.