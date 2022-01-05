2-Alarm Fire Breaks Out Overnight Inside 12-Story Dallas Hotel

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside a room at a 12-story Dallas hotel overnight Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.

DFR said firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Sterling Hotel on Regal Row at about 12:40 a.m.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, the call was escalated to a second alarm after flames were seen through a 7th-floor window.

Firefighters soon located a room on the 7th floor with smoke coming through the door. Firefighters forced their way inside and quickly knocked down the flames, DFR said.

One person was staying in the room where the fire started and safely evacuated along with a number of other guests before firefighters arrived.

NBC 5 News

Firefighters were able to keep the damage to the one room and declared the fire out within an hour. DFR remained at the scene until about 3 a.m. to ventilate the building.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was most likely due to a mechanical malfunction of the room's HVAC unit and it has been ruled accidental.

No injuries were reported, DFR said.