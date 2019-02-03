2 Dead After Shooting in Royse City

Two people were found dead of gunshot wounds in Royse City early Sunday morning, police say.

Royse City police officers responded to call for gunshots in the 3100 block of Overstreet Lane shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found two people dead at the scene.

Police said they believed there was at least one more person at the scene, but that person left before officers arrived.

Police said they are still actively investigating the shooting and asked that anyone with information call them 972-636-9422.

Royse City ISD tweeted Sunday that one of the people shot was a current Royse City High School student, while the other was a former student.