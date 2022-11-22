Carrollton

19-Year-Old Arrested in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Carrollton Mother of 8

By NBCDFW Staff

Canales Family

A 19-year-old man in custody, accused of causing a crash in Carrollton last month that killed a mother and injured five of her eight children, police say.

Brayan De La Rosa, 19, was arrested Monday in Lewisville in connection with the Oct. 24 crash that killed 43-year-old Aurora Canales, police said Tuesday in a news release.

He faces 12 felonies -- one count of manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, one count of accident involving serious bodily injury, four counts of accident involving injury and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The hit-and-run crash happened at the intersection of Marsh Lane and Dove creek. Police said the driver of a red Camaro lost control and hit the family head-on. A third vehicle hit both.

“It was just like a regular day and then out of nowhere, I blacked out,” Diana Perez, Canales's daughter, told NBC 5 after the crash.

Three of the children were transported to a local hospital. Police said Canales died at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro got away.

Police said after the crash that investigators had identified De La Rosa as the driver and issued a warrant for his arrest.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, police tracked him to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Lakeview Circle. Police said he tried to run away before he was taken into custody.

Brayan De La Rosa, inset
Carrollton PD | NBCDFW.com
Brayan De La Rosa, inset

No bond had been set as of Tuesday morning. He was held in the Dallas County Jail and was also being detained on an immigration hold, a police spokesman said. It's not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

To help with hospital bills and funeral arrangements, the family of the brothers and sisters started a GoFundMe. As of Tuesday, $41,606 was raised, surpassing the fundraiser's $20,000 goal.

