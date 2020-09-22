17-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Burleson Monday Night

Authorities are asking for help gathering information after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Burleson Monday night, police say.

The shooting happened at Alsbury Villas, in the 700 block of NE Alsbury Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Burleson police said.

When officers arrived, they found Shaunathan McMahon, 17, with a gunshot wound near a basketball court, police said.

Police said McMahon was taken to Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, where he was pronounced dead.

McMaohon lived in Burleson but was not a resident of Alsbury Villas, police said.

Police said detectives think the shooting was an isolated incident and poses no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Burleson police Det. B. Glass at bglass@burlesontx.com or 817-426-9949, or Det. T. Fowler at tfowler@burlesontx.com or 817-426-9918.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.