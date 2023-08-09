15-year-old Frisco ISD student struck, killed by car on Wednesday morning

A 15-year-old Frisco ISD student was fatally struck by a car in McKinney on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to McKinney police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Independence Parkway and George Washington Drive at around 5:30 a.m.

Police said the teenager, who has been identified as Landon Bourque, was riding a bicycle at the time of the crash.

BREAKING UPDATE: Frisco ISD confirms that Heritage High School student, Landon Bourque was struck and killed on his bicycle on the first day of school. Police say the driver stopped and rendered aid, but the 15-year-old died. pic.twitter.com/SfAEehh7ph — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) August 9, 2023

Bourque, who was a sophomore at Heritage High School in Frisco ISD, was attempting to cross Independence Parkway at the intersection when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

According to police, the driver stopped and rendered aid to Bourque, but he did not survive.

"Landon was a beloved member of the campus community," Frisco ISD officials said. "His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go out to the Bourque family and loved ones."

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

#BREAKING VIDEO UPDATE: 15-year-old struck and killed. Investigation continues. McKinney Police remove heavily damaged bicycle and headphones from the scene of the accident. Was first day of school at Frisco ISD. pic.twitter.com/HIgxwfNrew — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) August 9, 2023

Wednesday is the first day of school for students in Frisco ISD.

According to district officials, Heritage High School teachers, students, and parents were informed about the incident early this morning.

Counselors will be on the Heritage High School campus to provide for the immediate needs of students, Frisco ISD said.

