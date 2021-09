A 14-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in Lake Highlands early Monday morning, police say.

The shooting happened just after midnight Monday in the 9300 block of Skillman Street, just north of Interstate Loop 635, Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she died.

No further information was immediately available Monday.