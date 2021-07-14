providence village

14-Year-Old Charged With Stabbing Teen at Denton County Basketball Court

Aubrey police say a 14-year-old was involved in the stabbing of a 16-year-old on a basketball court Monday evening

A 14-year-old is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy Monday at a neighborhood basketball court in Providence Village, police say.

In a statement, Aubrey police said officers were called to the Nantucket Basketball Court Monday evening where a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.

The investigation into witness statements and evidence from the scene of the stabbing led officers to charge a 14-year-old boy with aggravated assault, police said.

Officers said they believe the teens, who were not identified because of their ages, knew each other.

No further details were made available.

