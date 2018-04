A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg while she was riding as a passenger in a vehicle Sunday night, police said.

Police were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. to E. Kiest Boulevard and Cedar Crest Boulevard and found the girl was shot, police said. She was transported to Children’s Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspects are unknown and remain at large, police said.

No other information was available.