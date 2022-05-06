One child is dead and a 29-year-old is in police custody after a shooting in Dallas on Thursday evening.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Fatima Avenue regarding a shooting call at approximately 7:39 a.m.

Police said an 11-year-old victim was shot in the neck.

The child was transported to a local hospital in Dallas where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the suspect, 29-year-old Andre Sharp, was still at the location and he gave the weapon, a .38 caliber revolver, to the responding officers.

Dallas Police Department

Police said during the investigation, detectives determined that Sharp had taken the gun out to show it to the victim and another witness at the location.

Sharp was pointing the gun at the witness and the victim and pulled the trigger each time he pointed the weapon, police said.

The weapon did not go off when he pointed at the witness, but when he pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger, the gun went off and shot the victim in the neck, police said.

According to police, Sharp and the witness were both interviewed by officers. Sharp was subsequently arrested and taken to Lew Sterrett Jail.

Police said Sharp has been charged with murder. His bond has not been set at this time.