11-Year-Old Boy Dies in Italy Early Morning Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

11-Year-Old Boy Dies in Italy Early Morning Crash

The crash happened on Interstate 35E around 6:30 a.m. Saturday

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    11-Year-Old Boy Dies in Italy Early Morning Crash
    Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News

    An 11-year-old boy died and several people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles early Saturday morning in Italy, police say.

    The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, one mile south of Bill Lewis Road on Interstate 35E, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

    A white Chrysler Town & Country was disabled in the center lane of I-35E following a previous collision, according to Texas DPS. A white Dodge 1500 truck then hit the van from behind.

    Four passengers were transported by ambulance to Dallas-area hospitals, while a fifth was CareFlited to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, according to the Italy Police Department.

    A Look Back: See the Top Moments of 2018

    [NATL] Top Moments of 2018

    As 2018 wraps up to make way for the new year, see some of the moments that defined the news cycle and dominated headlines for the past twelve months.

    (Published Friday, Dec. 28, 2018)

    The 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The Italy Police Department, Italy Fire Department, Forreston Fire Department, Ellis County Sheriff's Office and Texas DPS all worked together on the response to the crash and the investigation.

    Texas DPS will take the lead, Italy police said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices