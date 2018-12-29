11-Year-Old Boy Dies in Italy Early Morning Crash

An 11-year-old boy died and several people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles early Saturday morning in Italy, police say.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, one mile south of Bill Lewis Road on Interstate 35E, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A white Chrysler Town & Country was disabled in the center lane of I-35E following a previous collision, according to Texas DPS. A white Dodge 1500 truck then hit the van from behind.

Four passengers were transported by ambulance to Dallas-area hospitals, while a fifth was CareFlited to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, according to the Italy Police Department.

The 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Italy Police Department, Italy Fire Department, Forreston Fire Department, Ellis County Sheriff's Office and Texas DPS all worked together on the response to the crash and the investigation.

Texas DPS will take the lead, Italy police said.