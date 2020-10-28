$10,000 Reward Offered in Disappearance of KPMG Executive

Family and friends of a Dallas man missing for one week say they are growing increasingly concerned that Alan White is in danger.

White was last seen in the parking lot of his gym, the L.A. Fitness CityPlace on Haskell around 6 a.m. on Oct. 22.

The KPMG International executive was last seen driving a black Porsche SUV.

Dallas Police are investigating.

Family and friends described White as fund and dedicated to the people in his life. They said disappearing without notice for even a few hours would be out of character.

"Two weeks ago we were making New Year’s Eve plans and we were supposed to go to the Arboretum on Saturday... and things like that and just all of a sudden for it to be ripped away has been hard to comes to grips with,” said friend Matt Davies.

A $10,000 reward for information leading to his return is now being offered.

Anyone with information is urged to call Dallas Police.