$1 Million Quick Pick Ticket Sold in Waxahachie

A winning $1 million lottery ticket was purchased in Waxahachie this month.

According to the Texas Lottery, a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1 million was bought Sept. 1 at the RaceTrac on 1110 N. Highway 77.

The Waxahachie resident who won the prize asked to remain anonymous.

The winner bought a Quick Pick ticket that matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner.

Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.