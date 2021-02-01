1 Man, 2 Children Injured in Fort Worth House Fire

Three people have been hospitalized after they were rescued from a house fire near Fort Worth's West Morningside neighborhood Monday, fire officials say.
The fire happened Monday afternoon in the 2100 block of South Jennings Avenue -- just south of John Peter Smith Hospital -- the Fort Worth Fire Department said.
When crews arrived there was a man outside the home with serious to critical injuries who told them two children were still inside, officials said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Firefighters rescued two children under 5 years old from the home, who have both been taken to an area hospital in serious/critical condition, officials said. One man was also hospitalized in serious condition.
Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.