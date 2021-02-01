1 Man, 2 Children Injured in Fort Worth House Fire

Three people have been hospitalized after they were rescued from a house fire near Fort Worth's West Morningside neighborhood Monday, fire officials say.

The fire happened Monday afternoon in the 2100 block of South Jennings Avenue -- just south of John Peter Smith Hospital -- the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

When crews arrived there was a man outside the home with serious to critical injuries who told them two children were still inside, officials said.

Firefighters rescued two children under 5 years old from the home, who have both been taken to an area hospital in serious/critical condition, officials said. One man was also hospitalized in serious condition.

Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.