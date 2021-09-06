1 Killed in Overnight Shooting at South Dallas Club: Police

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dallas on Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Botham Jean Boulevard and McKee Street at approximately 2:36 a.m.

Police said the victim, 21-year-old Tylynn Dawayne Payton Walter, had been shot near the FiveAM Theater.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported Walter to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, Walter later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said during the course of the investigation, it was determined that 23-year-old Bailey Phillips was responsible for the shooting.

Phillips was taken into custody and transported to the Homicide Unit, where he was interviewed by detectives, police said.

According to police, Phillips was subsequently transported to the Dallas County Jail and booked for murder.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.