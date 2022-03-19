Dallas

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at at the Ari Motel on 4154 Preferred Place shortly before 3 a.m.

Police said officers at the scene learned that two people were struck during the shooting.

One is dead and the other is in critical condition, police said.

According to police, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police said officers are looking through motel surveillance footage in an attempt to identify shooting suspects.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

