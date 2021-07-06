Dallas

1 Injured in Shooting, Robbery in Dallas: Police

One person is injured after an attempted robbery in Dallas on Monday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 1822 Adelaide Drive.

Police said the victim was shot during an attempted robbery.

The male suspect was wearing denim shorts and a hat at the time of the robbery, and he fled westbound on foot, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital after the shooting.

According to police, this incident is still currently under investigation.

