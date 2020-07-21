1 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Northwest Fort Worth

A man is injured after a suspect fired multiple shots at him in Northwest Fort Worth on Monday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 4324 Strohl Street at approximately 12:05 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that the victim sustained a minor injury to his hand and truck had been hit by several bullets.

The victim told police that his injuries occurred when a suspect fired several shots at him, possibly five or six times, police said.

According to police, the victim refused to provide any information to officers about the location or circumstances involved in the shooting.

Police said the victim's injury was treated at the scene by MedSTAR personnel, and the victim refused further medical treatment.