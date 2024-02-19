WATCH LIVE: Student shot by police after entering Mesquite school with a firearm

What to Know School officials say an armed student entered the Oates Campus Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy at about 8:49 a.m. Monday.

Police said "an officer-involved shooting occurred" while they attempted to negotiate with the student.

The injured student's condition is not known.

A student who brought a gun into a Mesquite charter school on Monday morning was shot by police, officials say.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, officers were dispatched to the school at 3200 Oates Drive on reports of a person on campus with a gun.

School officials said in a statement on Monday morning that a student was discovered to have brought a firearm onto school premises.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the student, and police said, "During the process of negotiating, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

After the shooting, police said the student was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The student's condition is not known.

Police have not revealed the student's identity, age, or what the motive may have been. It's also not clear if the student ever fired their gun.

According to police, no other students or officers were injured.

We want to inform our school community that thanks to the swift actions of our staff and the immediate implementation of our school safety plans and procedures, the situation was contained," school officials said in a statement. "We have rigorous safety protocols in place to handle such incidents effectively and efficiently to ensure the well-being of our school community. Today, those procedures were tested, and they worked as intended.

"We understand the concern and anxiety incidents like this can cause. Please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students," the school said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.