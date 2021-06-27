Denton

1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Denton; East University Closed

One person has been hospitalized with serious and life-threatening injuries

NBC 5 News

First responders were working a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Denton that has closed both directions of East University Drive.

Officers were called at about 9:11 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash at East University and Trinity Road.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One person transported to a local hospital with injuries that are serious and life-threatening, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 13 hours ago

Shooting in Dallas Leaves One Man Dead

Everman 13 hours ago

Everman ISD Superintendent Dies After Cancer Battle

The westbound and eastbound lanes of East University are closed at North Mayhill and Rockhill roads.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

DentoncrashDenton policeDenton Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us