1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Denton; East University Closed

First responders were working a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Denton that has closed both directions of East University Drive.

Officers were called at about 9:11 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash at East University and Trinity Road.

One person transported to a local hospital with injuries that are serious and life-threatening, police said.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of East University are closed at North Mayhill and Rockhill roads.

People are asked to avoid the area.