1 Injured in Drive-By Shooting in South Fort Worth: Police

One person is injured after a shooting at a residence in South Fort Worth on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Division officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of New York Avenue in reference to a drive-by shooting shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that a gunshot victim transported themselves to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the shooting.

The victim was inside the residence at the time that the rounds were discharged, police said.

According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time, and the investigation has been taken over by the Fort Worth Police Department's Gang Unit.

