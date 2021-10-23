1 Injured, 1 in Police Custody After Standoff at Dallas Apartment

One person is injured and another is in police custody after a standoff in Dallas on Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred in the 1400 Block of Conner Drive.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 1:16 a.m.

One person was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital in unknown condition, police said.

According to police, detectives were called to the scene, but their investigation was halted after police learned that the shooting suspect was in one of the apartment units across the street.

Police said a standoff ensued for several hours as officers attempted to coax the suspect out of the apartment using loud speakers.

The suspect eventually came out of the apartment and was taken into custody, police said.