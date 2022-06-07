1 Hurt After Single-Engine Plane Crashes Near Meacham Airport in Fort Worth: MedStar

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger is available in the player above. From time to time the video may drop out to black -- this is normal and the feed will return shortly.

A small plane went down Tuesday afternoon near Meacham Airport in Fort Worth, authorities say, with one person hospitalized with minor injuries.

The single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Northwest 36th Street, located near the southwestern edge of the airport, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Of the two people on board, one person had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, a MedStar spokesman told NBC 5. The person was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, MedStar said.

Fort Worth fire said the plane experienced mechanical issues before crashing.

There were no safety concerns to the public, Fort Worth fire said.

