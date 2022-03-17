1 Hit by Vehicle, Critically Injured After Leaving Dallas Bar: Police

One person is in critical condition and another has been charged with intoxication assault after a crash in Dallas on Thursday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Denton Drive and Hudnall Street shortly before 2 a.m.

Police said a patron of a nearby bar was crossing the street to his car after leaving the establishment when the incident occurred.

While crossing the intersection, the patron was struck by a man in his 20s driving a truck, police said.

According to police, paramedics performed CPR and transported the victim to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

Police said the driver was intoxicated and will be charged with vehicular assault.