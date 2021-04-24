1 Found Fatally Shot at Red Bird Car Wash: Dallas Police

Dallas police are investigating after a person was found fatally shot at a car wash in Red Bird early Saturday.

At about 1:45 a.m., a passerby notified a Dallas patrol sergeant that there was an unresponsive person on the ground at the business in the 7100 block of American Way, near West Camp Wisdom Road.

Officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area around midnight, but police did not provide any additional details about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting, which is documented as case 070623-2021, may call Det. Isom at 469-475-6004 or email andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.