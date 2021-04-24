Dallas

1 Found Fatally Shot at Red Bird Car Wash: Dallas Police

police lights
Metro

Dallas police are investigating after a person was found fatally shot at a car wash in Red Bird early Saturday.

At about 1:45 a.m., a passerby notified a Dallas patrol sergeant that there was an unresponsive person on the ground at the business in the 7100 block of American Way, near West Camp Wisdom Road.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

ATF 33 mins ago

42 Firearms Stolen in Robberies of 3 North Texas Gun Shops: ATF

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area around midnight, but police did not provide any additional details about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting, which is documented as case 070623-2021, may call Det. Isom at 469-475-6004 or email andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

This article tagged under:

Dallascrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us