One person was fatally shot early Saturday at a Fort Worth apartment complex, police say.

Officers were called about 2:42 p.m. to the El Rancho Escondido Apartments in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail, where the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken with a gunshot wound to the chest to a local hospital, where he died, police said. His identity has not been released.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.