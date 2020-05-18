1 Dead in Overnight Dallas Police Chase

A man is dead after a police chase in Dallas Sunday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call in the Arcadia Park neighborhood regarding a suspect firing a weapon from his vehicle.

Police said when officers arrived, they stopped a vehicle matching the description from the call.

During the traffic stop, the suspect drove away, but the officers followed the suspect and stopped him once again, police said.

According to police, while officers were questioning the suspect for the second time, he sped off again.

Officers notified the Dallas Police Department's Air 1 Helicopter and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Air 1 directed Dallas Sheriff's Officers to the suspect's location, where he had crashed in the 1600 block of Duncanville Road.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to Dallas police, accident investigators are investigating the accident.