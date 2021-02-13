1 Dead After Pickup Crashes Into Barrier, Overturns: Arlington Police

A driver died Friday night after he lost control of his truck and crashed into a concrete barrier, Arlington police say.

At about 10:06 p.m., the driver left the roadway in the 800 block of East Interstate 20 and hit the inside barrier. The impact caused the pickup to overturn, police said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.

The driver's identity has not been released.

Police have not ruled out if weather was a factor in the crash. There was a light mist at the time, police said.