Arlington

1 Dead After Pickup Crashes Into Barrier, Overturns: Arlington Police

At about 10:06 p.m., the driver left the roadway in the 800 block of East Interstate 20 and hit the inside barrier. The impact caused the pickup to overturn, police said.

A driver died Friday night after he lost control of his truck and crashed into a concrete barrier, Arlington police say.

At about 10:06 p.m., the driver left the roadway in the 800 block of East Interstate 20 and hit the inside barrier. The impact caused the pickup to overturn, police said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

COVID-19 Feb 11

Plan Your Vaccine: Find Out How to Get a Vaccine Anywhere in the US

The driver's identity has not been released.

Police have not ruled out if weather was a factor in the crash. There was a light mist at the time, police said.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us