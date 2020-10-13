Arlington

1 Dead After Hit-and-Run Crash in Arlington

Arlington police department police car
NBC 5 News

A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash with a pickup truck near Downtown Arlington Tuesday night, police say.

The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of N. Mesquite Street and W. Sanford Street, Arlington police said.

Police said investigators believed the pickup truck was driving eastbound on Sanford Street and did not yield the right of way to the motorcycle on Center Street.

When officers arrived the motorcyclist, an adult male, was lying on the ground and later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They determined the pickup truck had fled the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released Tuesday night.

Police said the truck could be an older model black Dodge with an orange construction toolbox mounted in its bed. It would like have damage to its passenger side.

The truck was last seen traveling eastbound on Sanford Street toward N. Elm Street, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

early voting 45 mins ago

Young People Fill Gap as Older Poll Workers Sit Out Election

Anyone with information was asked to call investigator Dane Ritcheson at 817-575-8601 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us