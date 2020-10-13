1 Dead After Hit-and-Run Crash in Arlington

A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash with a pickup truck near Downtown Arlington Tuesday night, police say.

The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of N. Mesquite Street and W. Sanford Street, Arlington police said.

Police said investigators believed the pickup truck was driving eastbound on Sanford Street and did not yield the right of way to the motorcycle on Center Street.

When officers arrived the motorcyclist, an adult male, was lying on the ground and later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They determined the pickup truck had fled the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released Tuesday night.

Working a fatal hit and run crash involving an older model black Dodge pickup truck with an orange construction toolbox in the bed with passenger side damage that fled the scene after striking a motorcycle operator at E. Sanford and N. Mesquite. Call 817-575-8601 for tips. pic.twitter.com/NFzCnWB7h0 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 14, 2020

Police said the truck could be an older model black Dodge with an orange construction toolbox mounted in its bed. It would like have damage to its passenger side.

The truck was last seen traveling eastbound on Sanford Street toward N. Elm Street, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigator Dane Ritcheson at 817-575-8601 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.