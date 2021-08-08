1 Dead, 5 Injured in Crash Involving Waxahachie ISD Students

One person was killed and five people were seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon that involved Waxahachie ISD students, officials say.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord failed to negotiate a curve to the right in the 100 block of Shoreside Trail, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Honda went off the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert and came to a stop, the DPS said.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, died at the crash scene. The five other passengers in the vehicle were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals in the Dallas and Waxahachie areas, the DPS said.

Officials have not released the names or ages of the people who had been in the car, but Waxahachie ISD said "multiple" students were involved.

"It is with great sadness that we have learned multiple Waxahachie ISD students were involved in a car accident this afternoon," the district said in a statement. "While we are unable to share any information about the accident at this time, we ask that you please join the entire Waxahachie ISD family in praying for the young people involved in the accident, as well as their families, friends, and teachers."

Counselors will be available for students and staff, the district said.