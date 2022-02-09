1 Dead, 2 Hurt in North Dallas House Fire: DFR

One person died and two others were hurt, including a firefighter, after a North Dallas home caught fire Wednesday morning, first responders say.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said the fire was reported at about 6:50 a.m. at a house along the 7900 block of Briaridge Road. First responders immediately saw thick, black smoke and heavy flames coming from the one-story home.

In a news release, DFR said firefighters learned of reports of a woman still being inside the home as it was burning, which prompted crews to use hand lines to suppress the flames and enter the structure.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, died before firefighters could reach her, DFR said.

A man who lived in the home was able to escape on his own before firefighters arrived. He was taken to a hospital with burn injuries, DFR said.

One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation while battling the flames and was hospitalized as a precaution, DFR said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.