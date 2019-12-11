Dallas police say a pizza delivery driver shot two would-be robbers Tuesday night, killing one of them.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Village Gates Apartments on Southwestern Boulevard.

Officers said two 15-year-olds attempted to rob the delivery driver. During the robbery, the driver shot the two suspects. One of the teens died at Presbyterian Hospital. The other was injured and faces charges.

The delivery driver, whose identity hasn't been released, is licensed to carry a gun.

A woman who works next door to where the delivery driver works said he told her what happened.

"He told me he was held up at gunpoint with a gun held against his head and ended up telling me he has a concealed handgun license," Abigail Tooley said. "So he is allowed to carry and he did what was instinctual and what he was supposed to do and ended up shooting the robber."

The case will be referred to a grand jury to decide if the driver should face any charges.

NBC 5's Holley Ford and Maria Guerrero contributed to this report.