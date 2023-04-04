1 Arrested, 1 Wanted in Deadly Garland Apartment Break-In, Shootout: Police

A man is in custody and another man is wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery last month in Garland that ended with two suspects fatally shot, police say.

In a news release Tuesday, Garland Police detailed the March 18 break-in and shooting between four intruders and a resident inside an apartment on the 4300 block of North Garland Avenue.

According to police, four men forced their way into an apartment unit at the Woodlands at the Preserve complex at about 2:30 a.m. and began shooting at the person who lives there.

The resident returned fire to defend himself, police said. Two of the intruders, identified as 27-year-old Terrail Moore of Dallas and 28-year-old Darrian Lowery of Mesquite, died in the gun battle.

On March 29, detectives arrested a third suspect, identified as 26-year-old Desmond Whitaker of Dallas. He is held Tuesday in the Dallas County Jail with a $1 million bond.

Police are asking for the public's help finding the fourth suspect, identified as 22-year-old Williams Wilson of Dallas.

Both Wilson and Whitaker will be charged with capital murder because they are accused of attempting to commit a felony which resulted in the death of Moore and Lowery, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Garland Police at 972-485-4840 or submit any tips anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS), or at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 may be issued for information leading to the arrest of Wilson, police said.