Two people were hospitalized after two buses collided in downtown Fort Worth, police said.

The collision between a Fort Worth Transit Authority bus and a Cowtown Charter bus happened Friday morning at the intersection of Houston Street and W. 6th Street.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.



It is unclear what led to the crash.

No other information was available.