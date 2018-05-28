1 Dead in Dallas House Fire

A man died in a Dallas house fire early Monday morning, authorities said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded about midnight to the 4900 block of Berridge Lane and saw heavy smoke coming from a window of a room in the front of the home, DFR spokesman Jason Evans said. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and found a man dead inside the room, Evans said. The man’s name was not released.

Four people lived in the other side of the duplex and were able to make it out of the house safely. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.