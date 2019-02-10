1 Dead After Car Ends Up in Kaufman County Pond

State troopers as well as Kemp police and firefighters rushed to a Kaufman County pond Sunday evening after receiving a report of a car in the water. (Published 5 minutes ago)

State troopers as well as Kemp police and firefighters rushed to a Kaufman County pond Sunday evening after receiving a report of a car in the water.

After a search, they found the car submerged in a pond shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

There was a group of residents visibly upset and hugging each other as the discovery was made.

Earlier in the evening, troopers responded to the access road to westbound U.S. Highway 175 at State Highway 274 in Kemp after reports came in.

Authorities were unable to locate the person for several hours, but a traffic sign could be seen knocked down in the search area.

A DPS officer said a piece of the vehicle in the same search area was in fact from the victim's car.

Authorities called in tow trucks to retrieve the car. It was unclear if the evening rain or the wet roads contributed to the crash.

The Kaufman County Medical Examiner was on the scene and will officially identify the victim and investigate the cause of death.