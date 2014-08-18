Back To School Supply Drive

wish back to school 2014
NBC 5 and a Wish with Wings need your help to get some very special children Back to School. Just donate a single $25 gift to purchase school supplies or a $100 gift to help purchase school supplies, clothing and shoes to a Wish with Wings.
 
The a Wish with Wings mission is to grant magical wishes to little Texans with life-threatening conditions. The wish children are extraordinarily brave and strong. Please donate today!

To make your donation and learn more about a Wish with Wings, please visit www.awishwithwings.org.
 
