Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:10.0pt; font-family:"Times New Roman","serif";} NBC 5 and a Wish with Wings need your help to get some very special children Back to School. Just donate a single $25 gift to purchase school supplies or a $100 gift to help purchase school supplies, clothing and shoes to a Wish with Wings.

The a Wish with Wings mission is to grant magical wishes to little Texans with life-threatening conditions. The wish children are extraordinarily brave and strong. Please donate today!

To make your donation and learn more about a Wish with Wings, please visit www.awishwithwings.org

Back to School Supply Drive

benefitting

a Wish With Wings

Now - August 31

