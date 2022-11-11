Fort Worth

Younger People Getting Joint Replacements Proving Beneficial for Some Patients

Doctors say more younger people than ever before are dealing with joint problems. Getting a joint replacement might be the last resort but getting it done earlier in life may have its benefits.

By Bianca Castro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

You might think needing a knee or hip replacement is something that happens much later in life, but that isn't necessarily the case.

Doctors say they've seen more patients, between 45 and 64 years old with joint pain.

Joint replacement procedures increased by more than 18% in 2021 compared to 2020, according to a report by the American Joint Replacement Registry.

Even though receiving a joint replacement does have its limitations, there is an upside to having it done at a younger age.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Younger patients have a lower risk of pre and post-surgery complications, and the recovery time is usually much quicker,” Dr. Robert Schmidt, an orthopedic specialist on the medical staff at Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Schmidt says most of the younger patients who need joint replacements were former athletes who likely suffered an injury that speeds up the normal wear and tear on joints.

Chad Avery of Fort Worth was 48 years old when he had a knee replacement.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 38 mins ago

Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade Continued Its Mission of Honor Despite the Rain

Arlington 1 hour ago

Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase

The former TCU football player had some ligament damage, likely an old football injury, that caused extreme pain.

After exhausting other options, he decided to have a knee replacement.

"I was in so much pain and it was something that I really wanted done," said Avery.

He says he worked hard during rehab and was back on the spin bike at his favorite spin studio within four weeks.

"I'm in no pain and that's the whole purpose of getting this done and I highly recommended it," said Avery.

He will likely need a smaller knee operation within 20 years.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthHealthexercisejoint replacement
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us