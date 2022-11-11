Younger People Getting Joint Replacements Proving Beneficial for Some Patients

You might think needing a knee or hip replacement is something that happens much later in life, but that isn't necessarily the case.

Doctors say they've seen more patients, between 45 and 64 years old with joint pain.

Joint replacement procedures increased by more than 18% in 2021 compared to 2020, according to a report by the American Joint Replacement Registry.

Even though receiving a joint replacement does have its limitations, there is an upside to having it done at a younger age.

“Younger patients have a lower risk of pre and post-surgery complications, and the recovery time is usually much quicker,” Dr. Robert Schmidt, an orthopedic specialist on the medical staff at Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Schmidt says most of the younger patients who need joint replacements were former athletes who likely suffered an injury that speeds up the normal wear and tear on joints.

Chad Avery of Fort Worth was 48 years old when he had a knee replacement.

The former TCU football player had some ligament damage, likely an old football injury, that caused extreme pain.

After exhausting other options, he decided to have a knee replacement.

"I was in so much pain and it was something that I really wanted done," said Avery.

He says he worked hard during rehab and was back on the spin bike at his favorite spin studio within four weeks.

"I'm in no pain and that's the whole purpose of getting this done and I highly recommended it," said Avery.

He will likely need a smaller knee operation within 20 years.