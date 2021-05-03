Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Events This Week, May 3-7

While county health departments are still signing up people for COVID-19 vaccines, there are a number of other walk-in options now becoming available. A sampling is below, organized by the day of the weekend the even vaccination event is being held.

Tuesday

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Arlington

If you have not received your COVID-19 vaccine, you can stop by the Arlington Fire Department Public Health building at 2920 South Cooper Street on Tuesday, May 4, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. AFD and American Medical Response will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those who arrive. Walk-ins are welcome.

Wednesday

Garland

The City of Garland Health Department will host its next mass vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Johnson Stadium, located at 1029 E. Centerville Road. This drive-thru event will provide scheduled second Moderna doses. In addition, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available while supplies last with no appointment necessary. To speed up the vaccination process, please print a vaccine registration form from the vaccine information webpage and bring the completed form with you. This will be the last vaccination event scheduled for Johnson Stadium.



The Garland Public Health Clinic has extended its hours to accommodate COVID vaccination requests. Anyone age 18 or older can get the COVID vaccine without an appointment at our Public Health Clinic, 206 Carver Drive. Clinic hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Anyone who is medically unable to come to the clinic or a mass vaccination event may contact the Garland Health Department at 972-205-3900 to make alternative arrangements.

Thursday

Haltom City

Haltom City has partnered with MedStar to hold a one-day community vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 6. The vaccination event will be held at the American Legion Post 655 at 2817 Carson Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Up to 1,000 Moderna vaccines will be available. All adults 18 years and older are eligible. Preregistering is encouraged, but not required. Use this link to register.

Tuesday - Saturday

Walk-ins are able to get vaccines Tuesday-Saturday at Texas Health Community Clinics in Corinth, Dallas, Fort Worth, Bedford and Plano. Vaccines are administered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. without an appointment. Details can be found here.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccines are currently is currently available to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of in which phase they had previously been grouped. President Biden said on April 6 the vaccine should be available to all Americans, in all states, by April 19.

The vaccines are still not approved for children however -- those trials are ongoing.

Once vaccinated, people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- there is only one shot needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since none of the vaccines offer 100% protection from infection. With that in mind, even if you've been vaccinated it's still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.

Waitlists for vaccinations have been established in Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties -- links to sign up are here and below.